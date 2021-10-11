Axa S.A. Has $17.82 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $59.99 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

