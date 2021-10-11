Axa S.A. Has $18.74 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Match Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Match Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $157.54 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

