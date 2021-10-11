Axa S.A. Has $21.52 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Iron Mountain worth $21,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 414,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

