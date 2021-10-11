Axa S.A. Purchases 157,082 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 233.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,082 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

