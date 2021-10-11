Axa S.A. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after acquiring an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $392.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

