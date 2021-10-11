Axa S.A. Sells 11,568 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.19% of WEX worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $180.71 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.31 and a 200 day moving average of $193.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $459.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

