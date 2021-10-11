Axa S.A. Sells 13,200 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Entegris worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $2,090,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 38,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.18 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.