Axa S.A. Sells 139,410 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 139,410 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $17,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $586.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $609.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.83 and a 52-week high of $648.72. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

