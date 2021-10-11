Axa S.A. Sells 14,295 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.28% of Acceleron Pharma worth $21,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after acquiring an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $32,815,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after buying an additional 195,265 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,365,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 30,698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 86,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $175.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.