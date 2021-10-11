Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 558.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 94,217 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

AXTA stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

