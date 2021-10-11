Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 57,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $23,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,413,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,009,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,901 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

