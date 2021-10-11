Axe Price Hits $0.0377 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $198,598.67 and $11.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.83 or 0.00525120 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.