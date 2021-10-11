Azuki Price Reaches $0.0881 on Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $994,012.74 and approximately $54,323.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azuki has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

