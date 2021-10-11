AZZ (AZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZZ stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

