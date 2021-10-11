AZZ Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

AZZ has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AZZ to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.67. 116,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.