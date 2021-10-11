B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLYM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $23.28 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.30 million, a P/E ratio of -21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 571,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,939 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $21,624,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 239,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.