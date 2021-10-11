B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s FY2021 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.27 million, a P/E ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,584 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

