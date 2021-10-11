B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Entera Bio in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Entera Bio stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entera Bio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

