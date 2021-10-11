Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -841.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,770,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,013,534. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 776,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after buying an additional 89,499 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $288,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 125.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

