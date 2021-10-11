Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.30

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.30 and last traded at $154.30, with a volume of 613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after buying an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 144.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after buying an additional 27,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,105,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

