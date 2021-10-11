Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Bally’s worth $24,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALY. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after buying an additional 176,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $14,996,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALY opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.46.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BALY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

