Bamco Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 52,758 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.73% of monday.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $339.60 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $155.01 and a 12 month high of $425.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.07.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNDY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.70.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

