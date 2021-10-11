Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after acquiring an additional 68,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,496,000 after acquiring an additional 524,376 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,102,000 after acquiring an additional 57,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after acquiring an additional 818,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average of $148.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.