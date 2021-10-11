Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641,739 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of PagSeguro Digital worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $36.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.