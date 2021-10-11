Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $177,954,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 998.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after buying an additional 190,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $643.56 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.87 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $697.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.23.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

