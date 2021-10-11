Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $2,788,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,543 shares in the company, valued at $68,269,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total transaction of $5,939,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,525 shares of company stock worth $70,900,698. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $255.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.11 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.83.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

