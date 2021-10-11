Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,610 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in RXR Acquisition were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RXRAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $32,275,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $14,814,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $14,775,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $14,373,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,727,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ RXRAU opened at $9.90 on Monday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.