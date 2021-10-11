Bamco Inc. NY Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 174.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,268 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571,629 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 599.9% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,624,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

