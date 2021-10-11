Bamco Inc. NY Has $8.52 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 108,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 232,214 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 271,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 56,289 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,496,000 after acquiring an additional 524,376 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98.

Shares of A stock opened at $152.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

