Bamco Inc. NY Has $9.25 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $173.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

