Bamco Inc. NY Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,395 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after buying an additional 729,157 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after buying an additional 611,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

