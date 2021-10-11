Bamco Inc. NY Invests $13.18 Million in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 51,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $390.74 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $420.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

