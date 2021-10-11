Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cigna by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Cigna by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $205.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

