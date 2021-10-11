Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $13,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,967,000 after buying an additional 42,326 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,837,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $165.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

