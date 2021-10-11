Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 4.40% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $1,990,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $498,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $520,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

