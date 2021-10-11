Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 77,268 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 174.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,268 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after buying an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after buying an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after buying an additional 5,571,629 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 599.9% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,624,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after buying an additional 2,249,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,632 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

