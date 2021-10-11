Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 919 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,559,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $531.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $550.63 and its 200-day moving average is $483.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

