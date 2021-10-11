Bamco Inc. NY Purchases New Position in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,432,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,829,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 5.54% of Taboola.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,287,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $8.78 on Monday. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.