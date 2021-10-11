Bamco Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.51.

NFLX opened at $632.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The stock has a market cap of $280.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.