Bamco Inc. NY Sells 14,234 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Shares of TTWO opened at $173.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average is $169.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

