Banano (BAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $219,020.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $219,020.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,923,878 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

