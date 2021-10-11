BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.