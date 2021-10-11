Bank of America Lowers IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Neutral

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $178.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

Shares of IPGP opened at $159.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.79.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

