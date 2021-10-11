Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $48.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.81.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.64. 505,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,280,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $375.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

