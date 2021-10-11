Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKRIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. WH Ireland raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Ireland Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

