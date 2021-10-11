Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 170,809 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 675.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,106 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Synovus Financial worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

