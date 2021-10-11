Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 381,000 Shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 6.13% of Motion Acquisition worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOTN. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in Motion Acquisition by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 625,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 102,220 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,835,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Motion Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Motion Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

About Motion Acquisition

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

