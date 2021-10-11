Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 39,155 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.71% of StoneX Group worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after acquiring an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 148.0% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 337,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after buying an additional 201,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,150. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

StoneX Group stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

