Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 40,815 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

EFAV opened at $75.03 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34.

