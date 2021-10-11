Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 43,227 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $30.05 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

